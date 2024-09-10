Newport Harbor Island Resort Announces Jaysen Elrod As Executive Chef

The newly reopened Newport Harbor Island Resort, a quintessential New England coastal destination and the only resort on Goat Island, announces the appointment of Jaysen Elrod to Executive Chef, effective immediately.

In his new role, Elrod has overseen the re-concepting of the on-site dining outlets and will manage all culinary operations for the resort, which just underwent a $50 million renovation in time for the summer season.

“We are thrilled to announce this incredibly well-deserved promotion for Chef Jaysen to Executive Chef of our culinary operations,” said David Smiley, General Manager of Newport Harbor Island Resort. “He has been an instrumental part of our culinary team for many years and we feel confident that he will continue to bring innovation and surprise-and-delight moments to our guests in this new role.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Food & Beverage Magazine