NGA Accepting Creative Choice Award Entries

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, is now accepting entries for its annual Creative Choice Awards, a contest that recognizes the best marketing and merchandising programs of the past year.

The contest, sponsored by Kellogg’s and Unilever, has adjusted its categories a bit this year in deference to the “new normal” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. This year features four marketing and four merchandising categories from which two winners for each category, one entry from 1-15 store operator and one entry from a 15+ store operator, will be selected.

“2020 has brought grocers a year of unprecedented challenges and changes,” said Laura Strange, NGA senior vice president, communications and external affairs. “But knowing that independent grocers are among the most innovative and resourceful retailers around, we’re confident that their stories of triumph this year will demonstrate their ability to flourish even in the most trying times.”

In addition to the updated categories, two new special-recognition awards will be presented by the competition’s sponsors: Kellogg’s Supermarket Superheroes Award, which recognizes those campaigns that honored a company’s frontline workers, and Unilever’s Excellence in Agility Award, which focused on the ways grocers had to pivot to meet new consumer demand and how they maintained strong relationships with their new customers.

Retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and advertising agencies that create marketing and merchandising programs for independent grocery stores may submit entries; however, the Creative Choice Awards contest is a retailer competition and the retailer that implements the campaign will be awarded. Events, campaigns or promotions held between December 1, 2019, and December 1, 2020, are eligible. All entries are due Monday, December 7, 2020.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, clarity and effectiveness. From the category winners, one “Outstanding Marketer” and one “Outstanding Merchandiser” winner will be selected by the public through online voting. These winners will be announced during the 2021 NGA Show and recognized yearlong.

More information about the award categories and how to enter can be found at www.NGACreativeChoice.com.

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.