NGA Announces Election of New Board Members and Executive Committee

Las Vegas, NV – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent grocery industry, announced during the annual convention, the NGA Show, its 2022 Board of Directors and executive committee members.

Nine individuals, by recommendation of the NGA Board nominating committee and subsequent vote by the membership, and one appointed individual will serve with the re-elected board members.

The following new retailer members include: Richie Morgan, North State Grocery Inc.; Garrett Piklapp, Fareway Stores Inc.; and Paul Rowton, GES Inc./Edwards Food Giant.

Additionally, the board announced these new wholesaler members: Richard Chapman, G&C Food Distributors; Steve Henig, Wakefern Food Corp.; Jay Mitchell, Mitchell Grocery Corp.; Bob Obray, Associated Food Stores Inc.; and Ray Sprinkle, URM Stores Inc.; and these new manufacturer/supplier members: Joe Mueller, the Kellogg Company; and Casey Fannon, National Cooperative Bank.

NGA also announced the officers appointed to the 2022 executive committee. Those members include Chairman Ted Balistreri, Sendik’s Food Market; Vice Chairman Mike Stigers, Cub Foods/UNFI; Treasurer Richie Morgan, North State Grocery Inc.; Secretary David Smith, Associated Wholesale Grocers; and Immediate Past Chair Cheryl Sommer, Kaune’s Neighborhood Market.

Finally, the NGA board thanks the following outgoing board members for their service: Kristi Magnuson Nelson, Hugo’s Family Marketplace; Mike Violette, Associated Grocers of New England; Steve Heggelke, Bozzuto’s Inc.; Dave Conroy, Fiserv; and Stratton Sigler, Unilever.

“I’m grateful to our Board of Directors who have volunteered countless hours to serve our association, particularly as we continue to navigate challenges brought on by the pandemic and return to a new normal,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of NGA. “As we kick off a year-long celebration of NGA’s 40th anniversary, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to help the organization enhance resources for our members and strengthen the independent supermarket industry.”

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.