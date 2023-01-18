NGA Government Relations Committee Meets in Washington D.C. for Policy Planning Meeting

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA) Government Relations Committee Members met last week in Washington D.C. to discuss top policy priorities for independent community grocers during the 118th Congress.

The committee covered a variety of topics important to the independent grocery industry, including decreasing credit card swipe fees, antitrust reform, DIR fee reform, labor and employment, and the 2023 Farm Bill.

“I thank the Government Relations Committee for making the trip to our nation’s capital to finalize our advocacy priorities for the next 12 months,” said Christopher Jones, SVP of government relations & counsel. “NGA is only as strong as our members. The high attendance numbers plus the passion and spirited debate that we engaged in shows that NGA is in for another strong year of government advocacy. We’re ready to get to work with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advance policies that help independents compete and continue to serve their communities.”

The meeting started with the announcement that Tom Charley, VP and co-owner of Charley Family Shop N’ Save, will serve as the new Chair of NGA’s Government Relations Committee. Charley takes over for Wade Payne, director of retail operations for Food Giant/Mitchell Grocery.

“It’s an honor to serve as chairman of NGA’s Government Relations committee as we roll up our sleeves and work with the 118th Congress to ensure a prosperous future for America’s community grocers,” said Tom Charley, chairman of NGA’s Government Relations Committee. “NGA represents 21,000 independent grocers in the United States and our communities rely on us to provide nutritious food and affordable products. Our voices need to be heard on Capitol Hill so that we can be there for our neighbors. The committee and I will work with NGA to advocate for independent grocers at the highest levels in Washington D.C.”

