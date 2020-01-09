NGA Grows Member Resources with New Staff Additions and Promotion

Arlington, VA- Today, the National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, announced new additions to its team and a staff promotion that expands its member benefits to better serve America’s independent grocers.

“NGA is committed to investing in advocacy, education, and communications efforts that assist independent supermarkets competing in an industry that is constantly changing with new formats, products, and consumer preferences,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA President and CEO. “I am pleased to announce four additions to the NGA team and one key promotion that will enhance our services, providing our members with the tools and information necessary to thrive in a competitive marketplace.”

New hires and promotion include:

Sarah Long joined NGA as Manager, Member Services on December 19, 2019. Long will provide support and outreach to NGA’s members as well as database management to ensure accurate records for NGA’s members. Prior to joining NGA, Long worked for the American Chemistry Council where she provided support with invoicing, conference and event logistics, and managed a member development program.

Eric Payne has been promoted to Manager, Communications. Payne will manage strategic communications for NGA and all social media platforms. He joined NGA on October 22, 2018 as Coordinator of Communications and Marketing.

Brenda Rowe joined NGA as Executive Assistant to NGA president and CEO and Senior Manager Board & Member Relations on December 13, 2019. Rowe will serve as the liaison to the NGA Board of Directors and manage multiple projects throughout the year, while supporting NGA’s President and CEO. Rowe comes to NGA from the American Seed Trade Association where she worked as Executive Assistant to the President and CEO.

Michelle Tiller, CPA joined NGA as Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration on January 6, 2020. Michelle comes to NGA from Crop Life America where she was the Controller. Prior to that, she spent 12 years at the International Bottled Water Association as CFO, leading their finance and administration efforts. Tiller will lead NGA’s finance and administration operations.

Mary Whitehead joined NGA as Manager, Marketing and Digital Content on December 18, 2019. Whitehead will manage NGA’s marketing efforts to increase awareness for NGA and NGA Foundation programs and events. Prior to joining NGA, Whitehead led marketing efforts and developed content for multiple accounts at Stanton Communications.

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.