NGA Reveals 2022 Creative Choice Award Winners

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, along with sponsoring partners Kellogg’s and Unilever, have revealed the winners of their annual Creative Choice Awards, which honors and recognizes the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry.

Winners of the Creative Choice Awards gain respect throughout the industry and receive national recognition at The NGA Show, taking place Feb. 27-March 1 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, the contest features eight categories in which one winner and at least one honorable mention are chosen. The judges determined category winners based on creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. Additionally, two special recognition award winners were selected. In all, NGA received more than 300 award entries.

“After another year of challenges driven by the coronavirus pandemic, independent community grocers continued to demonstrate their creativity and ability to innovate,” said Laura Strange, NGA’s senior vice president of communications and external affairs. “Their uncanny ability to create campaigns and deliver messages that resonate with consumers shined brightly and impressed our judges yet again.”

From the category winners, one “Outstanding Marketer” and one “Outstanding Merchandiser” will be selected by the independent supermarket community and their supporters through online voting, open now through Feb. 23: Votes can be cast here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CreativeChoice22

Marketing and merchandising category winners will be highlighted at The NGA Show. Winners of the “Outstanding Marketer/Merchandiser” title will receive complimentary registration to the 2023 NGA Show.

NGA is also honored to announce that longtime industry expert Meg Major will be joining the Creative Choice Awards program as emcee of the awards breakfast and moderator of the winners’ panel discussion at the 2022 NGA Show on March 1.

Major, currently the director of industry relations at NielsenIQ, was part of the editorial team at Progressive Grocer for nearly two decades, where she spearheaded the Top Women in Grocery Awards. Having joined Winsight Media in 2017 to help launch Winsight Grocery Business, Major also led its grocery content group. Major’s extensive experience and knowledge of the grocery industry will add great depth to enhance the Creative Choice platform.

Connections through Social Media

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Harvest Market/Niemann Foods – Cooking with Emily

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Pioneer Supermarkets / Associated Supermarket Group – Be the Good Neighbor

Connections through Digital Marketing or Mobile

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Dorothy Lane Market – Self Care

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: ARS Food Town – Three Ingredient Challenge

Traditional Media – TV, Radio and Print

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Dorothy Lane Market – Difference Commercials

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Fresh Encounter – Nourish Your Mind

Grand Opening or Remodel

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Trig’s Minocqua

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Coborn’s Buffalo

Local, Specialty or Emerging Products

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: LaBonne’s Market – Luke, I Am Your Fascia

Larger Operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Roche Bros. – Football Food Fun

Community Engagement

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Metcalfe’s – Social Bands

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Weis Markets – Honoring Our Veterans

Center Store/Frozen/GM/HBC

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Chris Food Center – Stars of the Store Featuring March Frozen Food

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: SpartanNash – Score Big

Fresh Departments

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Metcalfe’s – Build Your Feast

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Lowe’s Market – Mealtime Made Easy

Special Recognition

Supermarket Superheroes Award, presented by Kellogg’s: Fresh Encounter Inc. – Nourish Your Mind

Exceeding Excellence Award, presented by Unilever: SpartanNash – CHEERS! Beer & Wine Sale

About NGA

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.