NGA Reveals Creative Choice Awards Category Winners

Arlington, VA- The National Grocers Association (NGA) revealed this year’s winners in its Creative Choice Awards contest, sponsored by Kellogg’s and Unilever. The contest honors the best marketing and merchandising campaigns in the grocery industry that positively impact sales, benefit the community, and stand out creatively. Entries are judged by a panel of 26 industry experts.

The contest features 11 categories with two winners from each. One entry from a 1-15 store operator the other from an operator with more than 15 stores submitted between December 1, 2018 and December 1, 2019. The winners will be honored at the NGA Show on Tuesday, February 25 at the Super Breakfast Session.

Voting is open for the highest awards of the contest, the “Outstanding Merchandiser” and “Outstanding Marketer” through Monday, February 24. Vote now!

The 2020 Creative Choice winners are:

Connections Through Social Media

1-15 Store Winner: Hip Foodie Mom, Metcalfe’s

15+ Store Winner: Healthy Tip Tuesday, Coborn’s

Connections Through Digital Market or Mobile

1-15 Store Winner: Donut Goes to Space on National Donut Day, Bowman’s Market

15+ Store Winner: Daily Delights Loyalty Offers, Remke Markets

Traditional Media – TV or Radio

1-15 Store Winner: Grand Opening, Shoppers Value Foods

15+ Store Winner: Butcher Makes it Better, K-VA-T Food Stores

Traditional Media – Print

1-15 Store Winner: We Believe, Newport Avenue Market

15+ Store Winner: Peach Party, Sendik’s Food Market

Grand Opening or Remodel

1-15 Store Winner: Gateway West Grand Opening, Hornbachers Osgood

15+ Store Winner: Grand Opening — Abingdon, Virginia Food City, K-VA-T Food Stores

Local, Specialty, Emerging Products

1-15 Store Winner: Coffee Crawl, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: That’s Smart Launch, Coborn’s

Seasonal Store Event

1-15 Store Winner: Holiday Cheese Extravaganza Making the Big Cheese Bigger, Acquistapace

15+ Store Winner: Taste of Italy, Brookshire Grocery Company

Community Engagement

1-15 Store Winner: Facebook Post Goes Viral, Dill’s Food City IGA

15+ Store Winner: Big Grocery Cart, Brookshire Grocery Company

Center Store/GM/Frozen/HBC Category

1-15 Store Winner: Food Explorer Series, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: Moonlight Madness Sale, Foodland/Food Giant

Fresh Departments

1-15 Store Winner: Food Explorer, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: Pi Day, Cub Lake Street

Special Recognition

Unilever Sustainable Living Award: Food for February, Rudy’s Markets

Kellogg’s Fighting Hunger and Feeding Potential: Spirit of Christmas Food Drive, Brookshire Grocery Company

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.