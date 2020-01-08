NGA Show Releases Full Program for 2020 Event

Today, The NGA Show, the premier tradeshow for the independent supermarket industry, released its full program for the 2020 NGA Show that includes more than 60 educational sessions and more than 100 speakers covering issues facing the food retail industry. The 2020 NGA Show will take place from February 23- 26 at the San Diego Convention Center.



The conference will feature 11 workshop tracks offering an in-depth look into topics such as Omnichannel Marketing, Compliance, Future Stores, Focus on Fresh, Foodservice, Operating for Excellence, Strategies for Competing, E-Commerce, Center Store, People Development, and Tech Trends.



The 2020 NGA Show kicks off on Sunday with a presentation from the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) titled Independent Retail: What it takes to Thrive in the Age of ‘i’ that covers the top technology trends impacting retail in the future and how grocers can adapt these changes, positioning themselves for success. The day comes to an exciting conclusion with the opening keynote by Doris Kearns Goodwin, a world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, and Pulitzer prize winner.



On Monday, NGA president and CEO, Greg Ferrara, will join up and coming industry leaders that will share their thoughts on how grocers can successfully adapt to a changing workforce, shifting shopper demographics, and the changing role of physical stores during a Super Breakfast Session titled Future Industry Leaders – Expectations, Insights, and Plans.



On Tuesday morning, outstanding marketing and merchandising will be recognized during the Creative Choice Awards sponsored by Kellogg’s and Unilever. Attendees will then hear from former SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Chick-fil-A, Steven Robinson on how the company established their legendary culture at the new Tuesday Closing Session.



“The 2020 NGA Show provides attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to adapt and thrive in an industry that is always changing,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “From expert guidance on how to sell CBD in stores, to leveraging the power of plant-based foods to retention strategies, attendees will leave the Show with a perspective that captures the current issues and future trends that are vital to the success of grocers and wholesalers.”

