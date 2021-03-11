NGA Statement on House Passage of PRO Act

Washington D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, is disappointed by yesterday’s vote by the House of Representatives to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act and will continue its fight against the bill as it moves to the Senate.

“The PRO Act overturns decades of U.S. labor policy and awards Big Labor a lopsided advantage against entrepreneurial businesses,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of NGA. “Adoption of the act into law would severely infringe the rights of workers as well as their employers, including America’s independent grocers, whose tireless efforts drive local economic growth and create jobs within their communities.”

The PRO Act makes significant changes to long-established employment law, including eliminating right-to-work laws in 27 states; limiting work for independent contractors; removing secret ballot protections for union elections; requiring employers to provide sensitive employee records to unions; limiting employers’ right to counsel during union elections; and advancing a litany of other union-backed policies.

NGA has led a grassroots campaign against the PRO Act, which to date has mobilized at least 100 NGA member companies to contact their representatives in Congress, advised them to vote against this damaging legislation.

“This undemocratic bill denies employers’ right to free speech and advice of counsel while compromising employees’ right to privacy,” Ferrara said. “Legislation such as the PRO Act deals a crushing blow to workers’ rights and economic growth at a pivotal time for this nation, which continues to grapple with the impact of the pandemic.”

