NGA Unveils New Logo, Enhanced Mission Messaging

Washington D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has unveiled a comprehensive rebranding, including a new logo, the first since the organization was founded in 1982.

The central organizing theme of NGA’s rebranding is focused on the association’s new tag line, “At the Heart of the Community,” which illustrates the importance of independent community grocers to their markets as drivers of the economy as well as support of local families.

“NGA’s new logo and imagery, and updated messaging, deliver a fresh look and reinforces our mission: to ensure independent, community-focused retailers and wholesalers have the opportunity to succeed and better serve consumers through our policies, advocacy, programs and services,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “Independent community grocers and their wholesaler partners are critical to the strength and vitality of the people they serve. By advocating for the growth and continuing innovation of these independent business leaders, we help bring choice, convenience and value to hard-working Americans, and ensure ongoing economic advancement and prosperity for our country.”

The new logo, supporting graphics and color palette provide a more contemporary look, while enhanced messaging stresses and celebrates community, which is both the source and recipient of support for local independent supermarkets.

Independent community grocers are the true entrepreneurs of the grocery industry, passionately committed to their customers, their associates and the markets they serve. Privately owned by families, or by employees, these retailers operate a variety of retail formats based on the needs of the local community. NGA represents independent community grocers in every congressional district across the country, where they’re at the heart of local communities, providing jobs and boosting tax revenue while bringing choice, convenience and value to hard-working Americans.

“NGA is the singular voice for the true entrepreneurs of the food industry, who model business leadership and a strong commitment to civic life while providing their neighbors quality goods and nourishing foods. From the four corners of your local grocery store to the four corners of this nation, NGA will continue to advocate and serve as the central hub for the independent grocery industry under this new brand,” Ferrara said.

The logo and graphic elements were created by Alexandria, Va.-based branding and marketing agency Grafik, assisted by NGA staff and with input from a task force composed of NGA-member companies.

Style and usage guidelines are available on request.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.