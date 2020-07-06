NGA: USMCA Secures Free Trade and Vital Imports for Independent Supermarkets

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association, the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, released the following statement from NGA Director of Government Relations Molly Pfaffenroth, once again voicing support for the United States -Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA), which went into effect yesterday. “USMCA is vital for independent retailers and wholesalers, allowing them to continue providing their customers with high quality products at competitive prices, generating substantial economic growth in their communities. USMCA encourages free trade, ensuring access to products produced and grown in Canada and Mexico which may not be available in the United States.”

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.