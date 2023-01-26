Nicholas Bertram, Former President of The GIANT Company, Joins Divert, Inc. Advisory Board

West Concord, Massachusetts – Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Bertram as the founding member of its advisory board. Bertram brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, most recently as the president of The GIANT Company, a subsidiary of Royal Ahold Delhaize N.V.

“Nick is widely respected for his vision and leadership in the retail industry, and has been at the forefront of sustainable retailing,” said Ryan Begin, CEO, and co-founder, Divert, Inc. “His vast knowledge of retail operations and the food supply chain will be invaluable to Divert as we enter this next phase of growth. We are thrilled to welcome Nick as the founding member of our advisory board and are actively working to bring on additional advisors that mirror our shared commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable future.”

During his most recent five years leading The GIANT Company, a major food retailer that includes GIANT, MARTIN’s, GIANT Direct, and GIANT Heirloom Market, Bertram drove historic omnichannel growth in expanded markets and championed the company’s transformation toward zero-waste by connecting it to the shared purpose of its 37,000 teammates.

“Working at every level of retail, from part-time stocker to leading a company, has given me a holistic view of the industry and just how pervasive the wasted food problem is – not only for retailers, but for our larger world,” said Bertram. “Over the last near-decade of my career, Divert was an incredible partner, and I saw firsthand the real impact their solutions had on our business and the broader industry. It is an honor to serve as an advisor as the company accelerates its mission to protect the value of food.”

Prior to The GIANT Company, Bertram held a variety of other senior leadership positions while at Ahold Delhaize spanning commercial integration, merchandising, and store strategy and sales development. Bertram also previously led retail operations for Chicago’s Jewel-Osco, now part of Albertsons Companies Inc., which followed his nearly 12 years of progressive leadership roles at Walmart Inc.

The new advisory board will serve as a guidepost as Divert continues its rapid expansion across the U.S., and its members will focus on corporate strategy, product development, marketing activities, research, and evaluation of results, among other responsibilities. Divert experienced significant business growth in 2022, expanding its retail customer base by nearly 35% to now include nearly 5,400 retail stores.

About Divert, Inc.

Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Founded in 2007, the company creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with five Fortune 100 companies and nearly 5,400 retail stores across the U.S., helping food retailers to reach their sustainability goals. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com.