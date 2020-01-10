Nielsen Acquires Merchandising and Analytics Solutions Leader Precima

New York, NY – Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) Global Connect announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Precima®, an industry-leading, SaaS-based provider of powerful retail and customer data applications and analytics, from Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE: ADS). Through this acquisition, Nielsen Global Connect will deepen its portfolio of personalized and addressable pricing, promotion and assortment capabilities by leveraging Precima’s consumer loyalty and retailer analytics solutions. This deal brings Precima’s loyalty data-backed collaboration programs and retail relationships to Nielsen Global Connect clients, globally. Precima’s employees will now integrate into the Nielsen Global Connect organization.

Using AI and machine learning algorithms, Precima’s industry-leading Transaction Log (TLog) and Loyalty/Customer Relationship Management (CRM) data platform has been a foundational resource for global companies both big and small. The addition of Precima into Nielsen Global Connect’s portfolio will allow Nielsen to accelerate its new product capabilities while also strengthening existing products within its analytic suite. By bringing Precima into its measurement framework, Nielsen Global Connect will achieve a heightened advantage in the loyalty and personalization space, furthering its ability to help brands plan and measure the impact and success of personalized consumer offerings.

As Nielsen continues to be a champion of change through its retail products and collaboration programs, the combined strength of both Nielsen and Precima will work to significantly strengthen Nielsen’s ability to foster stronger connections across the industry, ultimately benefiting the consumer.

“Nielsen is a natural home for Precima to execute our shared vision of advancing collaboration and growth for the industry,” said Brian Ross, Precima president. “We are proud to be joining the Nielsen Global Connect family to bring our innovative technology to life for Nielsen’s global clients.”

“This acquisition marks an exciting advance in the Nielsen Global Connect Business,” said Pat Dodd, Chief Commercial Officer for Nielsen Global Connect. “Driven by a mutual desire to enhance collaboration between the manufacturing and retail industries, this is a game changing deal. By combining Precima’s customer-centric technology with ours, we remain committed to being the unrivaled power source to drive brands’ and retailer growth. The Nielsen Global Connect business is moving quickly to enrich our clients’ operational processes with world class data and science, fostering collaborative relationships across the industry and continually strengthening our predictive analytic capabilities for our clients across 100+ markets globally.”

Precima is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with additional offices in the U.S. and Europe. Going forward, the company will be referred to as “Precima, a Nielsen company.”

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what’s happening now, what’s happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

ABOUT PRECIMA®

Precima® is a global retail strategy and analytics company that provides tailored, data-driven solutions to drive sales, boost profitability, and build customer loyalty. Leveraging deep analytics expertise, Precima helps organizations improve their competitive position across all facets of planning and operations from pricing optimization, promotional planning, assortment optimization, targeted marketing, and supplier collaboration. Precima’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in Den Bosch, The Netherlands, Chicago, U.S., and London, U.K.

