North America’s Largest Wholesale Food Distributor Forced to Delay, Pause Service to Various Customers

Fox News Retail & FoodService September 2, 2021

North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, Sysco, has had to delay or pause service to a “limited number of customers” in various locations around the country due to unprecedented labor shortages. 

To combat the issue, the company is “aggressively recruiting delivery partners and warehouse associates,” with the goal to restore service to impacted customers as soon as possible, a Sysco spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. 

Although Sysco expects this to be a “temporary situation” the company told investors during its fourth-quarter earnings call that the labor market has been “very challenging.” 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fox News

Related Articles

Produce

Statement by United Fresh Produce Association President and CEO Tom Stenzel on the reintroduction of the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 1537)

United Fresh Produce Association Produce March 4, 2021

“The Farm Workforce Modernization Act introduced by Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) is a testament to the efforts the agriculture industry and our friends in labor and of course to the bipartisan members of Congress who are supporting this legislation.”