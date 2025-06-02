Northeast Beef Promotion and PA Pork Producers Host Meat Me in the Kitchen Culinary Masterclass 

Bedford, PA — The Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI), a subcontractor to the Beef Checkoff, in partnership with the PA Pork Producers Council and the New Jersey Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (NJAND), hosted the first ever “Meat Me in the Kitchen” Culinary Masterclass on the evening of Tuesday, May 20th at Ninety Acres Cooking School in Peapack, New Jersey.

The event welcomed an exclusive audience of New Jersey based registered dietitian nutritionists (RDN) from a variety of specialty areas for a hands-on culinary workshop designed to highlight the versatility and nutritional value of pork and beef. Attendees worked in groups under the direction of the Ninety Acres culinary team to prepare and enjoy two featured recipes: Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Pecan Mustard Sauce and Beef Filet Steak with Roquefort Rosemary Sauce.

In addition to the cooking experience, attendees engaged in discussions around the role of animal protein in a balanced diet. This was conducted through an “icebreaker” style activity where participants were asked a question and had to reflect upon their perceptions and experiences. Representatives from the PA Pork Producers Council and NEBPI were on hand to answer questions, share insights and facilitate the conversation.

“Thank you to NEBPI and PA Pork Producers Council for hosting a fantastic event for over 20 key RDN thought leaders in New Jersey, in collaboration with the NJAND. The attendees, including school food and college dining directors, SNAP and WIC representatives, retail and supermarket professionals, industry experts, corporate wellness RDNs, private practitioners, long-term care providers, influencers, students, and clinical nutrition managers, benefited from an enriching educational experience. We gained valuable insights into responsible red meat production, culinary uses for various beef and pork cuts, and how to dispel common myths about animal agriculture. As nutrition experts, we deeply appreciate the commitment of farmers in ensuring we have access to this crucial information for the clients we serve, “said LaChell Miller, 2024-2025 NJAND President.

The “Meat Me in the Kitchen” Culinary Masterclass marks a continued effort to build trust in animal agriculture by building and leveraging relationships with credible nutrition and health professionals who influence countless consumers through their communications.

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, visit www.nebpi.org/.

