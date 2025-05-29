Northeast Grocery, Inc. is Now on DoorDash

Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Friendly Markets join one of the leading global platforms for local commerce to deliver fresh groceries and everyday essentials

DoorDash announced a new partnership with Northeast Grocery, Inc., the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Friendly Markets, for on-demand grocery delivery at nearly 260 stores across the Northeast. Customers can now order over 150,000 items—including fresh groceries, household essentials, and prepared meals—delivered on-demand through the DoorDash app or website.

“DoorDash offers a convenient way for shoppers to get fresh, affordable groceries delivered on demand,” said Mike Goldblatt, VP of Retail and Grocery Partnerships at DoorDash. “We’re delighted to add this well-loved Northeast grocer with nearly 300 locations to DoorDash, allowing consumers to stock up on everything from daily staples to grab-and-go favorites and discover other great local options in their community.”

“This partnership is about meeting evolving customer expectations while staying true to our local roots,” said John Persons, CEO of Northeast Grocery, Inc. “By partnering with DoorDash, we’re adding a layer of convenience that complements the quality, value, and service Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops are known for. It’s an exciting next step in our e-commerce growth and a powerful opportunity to deepen our relationship with shoppers while reaching even more customers across Northeast Grocery’s six-state footprint.”

To celebrate the launch, DoorDash is offering special savings on the first delivery order from participating Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops locations. Select Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Friendly Markets stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.* From now through June 19, 2025, DashPass members get 40% off orders with a subtotal of $55 or more (up to $25 off) using promo code 40M32PC at Market 32 and Price Chopper or 40TOPS at Tops.** Non-DashPass customers can save 30% off orders with a subtotal of $45+ (up to $15 off) with promo code 30M32PC or 30TOPS.***

Through DoorDash, customers can:

Shop 150,000+ items—including fresh produce, meats, snacks, beverages, frozen foods, pantry staples, and household essentials

Order a wide variety of freshly prepared meals and meal solutions—from ready-to-heat entrees to grab-and-go favorites

Enjoy fast, on-demand delivery—often in under an hour****

Access DashPass perks like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders for members

Choose their neighborhood store for a localized, personalized shopping experience

Terms and Conditions

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

**40% Off Your Order, up to $25: Offer valid through June 19, 2025 on first-time orders placed at participating locations of Market 32, Price Chopper, or Tops Friendly Markets, subject to alcohol limitations. DashPass members only. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $55, excluding fees and taxes. Maximum value of discount is $25. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Limit one per person. For any order with alcohol: (i) maximum discount is 30% for the alcohol; (ii) discount is apportioned equally across all items ordered; (iii) offer valid only in select markets from eligible stores; (iv) must be 21+; (v) all IDs are subject to verification; (vi) refund restrictions apply – you will not receive a refund if the recipient is underage, intoxicated, or unavailable; and (vii) enjoy responsibly. Use promo code 40M32PC for orders placed at Market 32 and Price Chopper or 40TOPS for orders placed at Tops Friendly Markets. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

*** 30% Off Your Order, up to $15: Offer valid through June 19, 2025 on first-time orders placed at participating locations of Market 32, Price Chopper, or Tops Friendly Markets, subject to alcohol limitations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $45, excluding fees and taxes. Maximum value of discount is $15. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Limit one per person. For any order with alcohol: (i) discount is apportioned equally across all items ordered; (ii) offer valid only in select markets from eligible stores; (iii) must be [21+]; (iv) all IDs are subject to verification; (v) refund restrictions apply – you will not receive a refund if the recipient is underage, intoxicated, or unavailable; and (vi) enjoy responsibly. Use promo code 30M32PC for orders placed at Market 32 and Price Chopper or 30TOPS for orders placed at Tops Friendly Markets. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

****Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.