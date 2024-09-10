Nothing Bundt Cakes Names New Chief Operations Officer

Industry veteran Wanda Williams tapped to lead operations and franchise success during brand expansion

DALLAS — Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company and a rapidly expanding franchisor, continues to build out its senior leadership team with the appointment of new Chief Operations Officer Wanda Williams.

Williams joins Nothing Bundt Cakes from Yum! Brands, where she served as head of global franchising. In that role, she led overall franchise system management and franchisee relations across four major brands, working with over 1,500 franchisees. Prior to that, she was vice president of operations at Pizza Hut, responsible for enhancing the restaurant and delivery experience through innovative technology and contactless operating procedures.

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, Williams will oversee operations, team development and communications for more than 600 bakeries operating throughout the U.S. and Canada. Her appointment comes at a key time in Nothing Bundt Cakes’ aggressive growth initiative, which aims to open its 1,000th location by 2027. The company was recently named Yelp’s 2024 No. 26 Fastest Growing Brand.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes has doubled in size over the past five years, and Wanda is a proven leader who will help seamlessly manage operations and franchise success for our continually growing system,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. “Her expertise in franchisee relations, strategic operations and sustainable innovation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our brand and support our Bakery Owners.”

Through her leadership roles with brands like Waste Management, HBO and Yum! Brands, Williams has extensive expertise spearheading franchise recruitment programs, managing operations strategies and driving substantial revenue growth.

“Joining this vibrant brand at such a pivotal moment presents an incredible opportunity to be part of a remarkable success story. Nothing Bundt Cakes is not only a beloved, fast-growing brand but also has a strong commitment to product innovation, quality and delighting our guests with every visit,” said Williams. “By working closely with our Bakery Owners, we will continue to drive profitable growth, develop team members and enhance our bakery-level financials and performance.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is on track to become one of the highest-growth companies in the industry over the next few years. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with more than 600 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations. Named Yelp’s 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Hall of Fame.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com.