Now Open: Wayfair’s First Large-Format Store Reimagines the Shopping Experience for Home

BOSTON — Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, opens the doors to its first large-format store in Wilmette, Illinois, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to meet customers where and how they prefer to shop. Spanning 150,000 square feet, the two-story Wayfair store is a one-stop shopping destination for all things home – including furniture, home decor, housewares, appliances and home improvement products, for any style, space or budget.

An Omnichannel Retailer Purpose Built for Home

A digitally native retailer specialized in the home, Wayfair brings its well-loved combination of value, selection, service and fast shipping to an immersive in-person store. Customers can expect a distinct home shopping experience where they can explore 19 departments and find anything they need for their home, with the assistance of in-store experts and curated collections to make the process effortless and enjoyable.

“We are committed to providing our customers with unparalleled shopping experiences, tailored to their preferences, whether they choose to shop online or in-store. The opening of our Wilmette location marks an exciting chapter for Wayfair, reinforcing our position as the premier destination for home goods,” said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores. “Our store is thoughtfully designed to be both inspirational and practical, empowering shoppers to create spaces that are just right for them.”

Experience Wayfair Like Never Before

The Wayfair store helps customers easily create a home that they love in a fun, seamless experience. Features include:

Inspiring Selection of All Things Home – Wayfair’s store brings the best of furniture, home decor, kitchen, appliances and home improvement together in one space

Immersive & Effortless Shopping Experience – explore easy-to-shop assortments strategically set up to find products faster and make selections that best fit your home needs

Free Onsite Expert Design Services & Home Improvement Pros – take advantage of free 1:1 design and home improvement advice from Wayfair team members; scheduled and walk-in customers are welcome

Exceptional Service & Fast Delivery – take certain products home that day and expect to receive most products with free shipping within a day or two

Debut Restaurant, The Porch – snack and shop or gather with friends, this all-day cafe features small bites, salads, soups, handhelds and more

In tribute to the community, Wayfair commissioned artist Alyssa Low, Chicago resident and Long Grove, IL native, to create a custom mural weaving in references to both Chicago and Wilmette, displayed along the north exterior wall of the Wayfair store. Additionally, as part of Wayfair’s ongoing commitment to supporting housing and a sense of home for all, the company will make a $100,000 donation to local non-profit organization Connections for the Homeless, helping to fund their efforts in delivering essential services to people facing homelessness and housing insecurity.

Family-Friendly Grand Opening Celebrations & Exclusive Deals

Shoppers are invited to attend the Wayfair store grand opening and take advantage of exclusive deals and family-friendly activities taking place all opening weekend long, including:

The first 100 people/families in line every day through Memorial Day get a $50 gift card*

Up to 70% off in-store on select products

Giveaways and raffles

Food and family fun

Located at Edens Plaza, a WS Development Property, 3232 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL, 60091, the Wayfair store is open Monday – Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

About Wayfair:

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, in one inspiring place. With quality finds for every style and budget, and a convenient experience from inspiration to installation, Wayfair empowers everyone, everywhere to create a space that is just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

Every style. Every home. AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

All of modern, made simple. Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Classic style for joyful living. Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

The ultimate style edit for home. Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

The destination for luxury home. Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.