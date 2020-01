If you tend to forget to take reusable shopping bags with you to Wegmans, it’s time to start flexing that memory muscle.

As of Jan. 27, Wegmans will no longer pack groceries in single-use plastic bags at its New York state stores and will charge 5 cents per paper grocery bag.

The chain’s discontinuation of plastic bags will come ahead of a statewide ban that takes effect March 1.

