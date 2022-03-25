Oddlygood Plant-Based Mozzarella from Finland Expands to U.S. Pizzerias

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – Oddlygood’s plant-based Mozzarella-style cheese alternatives from Finland are starting to land atop pizzas in the U.S. Known for its great taste and meltability, the cheese alternative is now available at five pizzerias in New York State and via five East Coast distributors.

Oddlygood is targeting the cheese alternatives to the foodservice market and hopes to expand availability beyond the Northeast. Created by chefs with pizza makers in mind, the Mozzarella style, available shredded and in logs, will be featured at Booth 1303 at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas March 22 – 24, 2022. The company will also present its shredded Cheddar style alternative.

The company launched the line in the U.S. last year. In the Nordic region Oddlygood Mozzarella tops pies in some 300 Kotipizza restaurants and at other eateries. Kotipizza is the largest pizza chain in the Nordic countries.

At Pizza Expo, Oddlygood will present its new global slogan: “World Rocking Tasty!”

“We are so happy to have the opportunity to showcase our tasty plant-based cheese alternatives to the U.S. pizza community. Our mozzarella and cheddar shreds are as easy to use for pizza and other recipes as conventional cheeses, have superior meltability, and taste delicious – qualities often found lacking in plant-based cheese alternatives,” says Mari Meriluoto, director of marketing and business development for Valio USA.

The U.S. division of Oddlygood, is based in Parsippany, N.J. Oddlygood is a spinoff of Valio, a storied Finnish dairy company known for its cheeses and butter. Oddlygood Global’s CEO, Niko Vuorenmaa, will attend Pizza Expo, along with the U.S. executive team.

The new pizza accounts and distributors are part of Oddlygood’s international expansion. Late last year Oddlygood Global secured its first round of funding with an investment of $28 million from the private equity division of Helsinki-based Mandatum Asset Management to fuel growth of its portfolio of plant-based dairy alternatives.

The pizzerias now using Oddlygood include:

Mark’s Pizza Chain, Fairport, N.Y.

Papa Brillos Restaurant, Pittstown, N.Y.

Elbow Room Restaurant, Loudonville, N.Y.

Capellis Pizza, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Pasquale’s Pizza, West Seneca, N.Y.

Distributors to date include:

Honor Foods, Philadelphia

E&S Foods, Whippany, N.J.

Saval Foods, Elkridge, Md.

Ace Endico, Brewster, N.Y.

By-George Foods, Ballston Spa, N.Y.

Oddlygood Mozzarella is sold shredded in 2.2-lb. bags and in 6.6-lb. logs. It works as a plant-basedalternative for any recipe that calls for creamy, melty cheese such as quesadillas, paninis, flatbreads and Italian entrées. It is made with shea and coconut oils and potato starch protein.

Oddlygood offers a suite of resources for distributors and operators, including training videos, recipe ideas and more.

About Oddlygood

Oddlygood is a spinoff of Valio, one of Finland’s premier food companies. Oddlygood wants to change the world with awesome taste and appealing plant-based products. Oddlygood has the benefit of 100 years of expertise in food products and a committed team that continuously develops delicious plant-based products. Known in the U.S. for its Finlandia brand of cheeses and butter, Valio incorporated its Oddlygood business in spring 2021. This provided Oddlygood the resources and expertise to respond to surging global demand for quality plant-based products. Oddlygood’s growing line of plant-based products are currently available at retailers in Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Oddlygood Oat Yogurt is now available at United Supermarkets in Texas. Learn more at oddlygood.net/us.