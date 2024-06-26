ODW Receives Food Logistics 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions announced the company is a recipient of the Food Logistics 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers award. The award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

ODW Logistics operates 32 facilities totaling 9 million square feet. Within this network, they offer a range of solutions, including dry, temperature-controlled, and frozen warehousing, as well as distribution and transportation management.

“To be recognized in this sector of the industry is always a privilege,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President at ODW Logistics. “Access to such necessary assets and facilities is what helps in making ODW maintain its leadership as well as flexibility in a market that is consistently evolving to meet the demands of consumers, retailers, and supply chain disruptions. ODW is committed to providing quality service to our wide-ranging customers within the supply chain and logistics space; having access to cold storage enables us to do so.”

According to a Straits Research report from this year, the global cold chain logistics market size was valued at $280.23 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1,024.14 billion by 2031. This means that the market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.50% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. It was also noted that market expansion is driven by the increasing consumer demand for perishable food goods, convenience meals, and increased consumption of out-of-season fruits and vegetables. Consumers’ changing consumption patterns, paired with the rise in the urban population’s need for fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, greatly influence the market expansion.

“It’s vital that we are always able to provide a diversified portfolio to clients,” continued Clark. “They depend on us to provide solutions, structure, and opportunity for expansion. ODW’s mission is to partake in that collective growth to better position them to scale as time progresses. We enjoy seeing our clients grow into new areas of the industry and accomplish their goals. Our commitment to delivering on our responsibilities and to always providing a stellar level of service will be the priority as the logistics market continues to experience such an aggressive level of growth.”

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com