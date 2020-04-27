OLD BAY, McCormick For Chefs and COREcares Launch Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – To further support the local restaurant industry impacted by COVID-19, OLD BAY, McCormick For Chefs and the COREcares Foundation teamed up to introduce the Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund. The fund is offering up to $2,500 in grants to qualifying Maryland-based operators of restaurants and bars in need of financial assistance during the pandemic crisis.

OLD BAY and McCormick For Chefs started the fund with a $100,000 donation. The fund is open to public donations from individuals and businesses, and they are challenging other manufacturers, vendors and companies in foodservice to donate to this cause to help as many restaurants and bars as possible. 100% of the funds will go directly to operators in need.

To qualify for grant assistance, Maryland restaurant and bar operators must provide the federal tax ID for their establishment, the number of employees, as well as two to three sentences on how the funds will be used. Applications will be fulfilled on a rolling basis until the funds are exhausted.

“McCormick has called Maryland home for more than 130 years, so we remain deeply committed to supporting our local restaurant community during this difficult time,” said Bjoern Leyser, Vice President Sales and Marketing at McCormick For Chefs. “Operators are treading a tightrope as some restaurants are forced to close or flip their business model, but we know the foodservice industry is resilient and that together we will persevere.”

“The COREcares Foundation is proud to be partnering with OLD BAY and McCormick For Chefs in announcing the Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund,” said President Andrea Evanter at the COREcares Foundation. “This partnership affects our shared local community in Maryland and will provide immediate and significant relief to struggling restaurants and bars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Companies and individuals who wish to make a contribution or operators who want to apply for a grant, should visit www.corecares.org/maryland-restaurant-relief-fund.

About COREcares:

The COREcares Foundation was founded on the premise of creating opportunities for CORE Group employees to be active on behalf of charities that impact their local communities, which span 54 cities across the US. We knew that if we could broaden our scope beyond just the CORE Group we could raise awareness and call attention to lesser known, but equally important causes.

COREcares believes in raising funds for community-based foundations that provide at least 98% of funds raised directly to the cause. This allows our volunteers to know that their time, coupled with our monetary contribution makes a direct and large impact.

About McCormick For Chefs:

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

McCormick For Chefs is a division of McCormick & Company. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people’s enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

About OLD BAY:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn’t changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit www.oldbay.com and www.facebook.com/oldbay. OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company’s (MKC) portfolio brands.