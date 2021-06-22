Online Grocer Farmstead Goes Live in Miami

BURLINGAME, Calif. & MIAMI- –Farmstead, the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced that its service is now live in Miami and surrounding areas.

Thousands of South Florida shoppers have already signed up for the service which will start delivering today to addresses throughout Miami-Dade county, and to destinations as far north as Boynton Beach and as far south as Key Largo. New customers can open an account at https://www.farmsteadapp.com. There are no subscription or other fees required.

“We are thrilled to be delivering to the thousands of South Florida shoppers who value fresh produce, sourced locally when possible, as well as national grocery brands, delivered to their doorsteps for the same or better prices than their local grocer, and with no delivery fees,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “We are particularly thrilled to tap into South Florida’s vibrant agricultural community in order to offer their produce to shoppers in the region. The Miami-Dade Beacon Council has been instrumental in connecting us with agricultural partners in the area, and we are grateful for their help.”

“We’re excited to have Farmstead launch delivery in Miami,” said James Kohnstamm, EVP Economic Development, Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “Their work in reducing food waste is critical, especially in a growing community like ours. Helping them build fruitful connections with our agricultural partners in South Dade not only gets the freshest seasonal produce to our residents, it expands Farmstead’s positive impact on our local economy.”

Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

Miami’s Farmstead hub is located in Northwest Dade County, allowing it to serve households in Broward and parts of Palm Beach counties as well as Key Largo to the south. With Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries – high-quality local produce, national brands such as Kraft, Nabisco, and fresh meats, dairy and produce – from one place.

How it Works

Farmstead works with local farmers and national distributors to stock up on consumers’ favorite products, including fresh produce and family-friendly national brands. Consumers go to Farmstead to set up an account and order, and the groceries are hand-selected and inspected by Farmstead’s team at its dark stores to ensure families are getting the best quality products exactly as ordered. Farmstead then groups deliveries together to deliver to customers and their neighbors at the same time to help reduce carbon emissions. Customers can also sign up for a regular “Weekly Program” and get a 5% discount each time they buy the same product again.

Farmstead’s proprietary AI-based software tied to its smaller-format dark stores helps determine optimal inventory levels, ensure efficient order picking/packing/delivery, and reduce food waste. These efficiencies enable Farmstead to deliver for free while keeping prices lower than local supermarkets, and making fresh, high-quality groceries accessible to all.

Farmstead’s customer base has grown by double-digits, month over month, throughout 2020 and so far in 2021.

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.