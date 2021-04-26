Online Grocer Farmstead Significantly Expands Service in Charlotte and Surrounding Neighborhoods; Introduces One-Hour Delivery

BURLINGAME, Calif. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Farmstead, the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that based upon rapidly growing customer demand in Charlotte, Farmstead is significantly expanding in service beginning this weekend to greater Charlotte, as well as the introduction of one-hour delivery, and a new referral incentive program.

Charlotte Service Expansion: Farmstead will now provide its free online grocery delivery to all households within an hour’s drive of its hub, based just north of the airport. Based on increasing order volume, Farmstead is increasing delivery availability from five days per week to seven, as well as delivering 12 hours per day, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

One Hour Delivery: Customers can now order delivery within one hour for $4.99. Regular, same day delivery of orders more than $35 remains free.

Referral Program: Farmstead will reward customers who refer friends and family a $25 Farmstead credit upon the completion of their first order, and the new customer will receive both $30 off their first order and an additional $25 credit towards future orders.

“Since we opened in Charlotte just four months ago, customer growth has grown faster than we expected,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Customers in Charlotte appreciate getting fresher produce and other grocery staples at the same or better prices than they can get at the store, and with no additional or delivery fees. We are excited to expand our superior grocery experience to even more households in and around Charlotte.”

Farmstead, which last week announced a national partnership with DoorDash to provide one-hour delivery in the markets it serves, also enables grocers to list their own brands powered by dark locations on DoorDash’s app and websites for one-hour delivery, increasing their reach and simplifying delivery operations.

With active hubs in the Bay Area, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Farmstead has announced upcoming openings in Nashville, Tenn., and Miami, and plans to open in at least 13 more markets this year.

Farmstead is known for leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model – delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius, delivering many thousands of orders per day – to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers consumers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.