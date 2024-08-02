Opportunity Through Community: Restaurant Industry Shines a Light on Local Partnerships Building Job Skills and Career Pathways for All

WASHINGTON – The critical role of local communities in connecting historically marginalized populations with restaurant opportunities was a central theme of last week’s second annual Hospitality Pathways Conference, hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). Convening nearly 150 workforce development partners across state restaurant associations, community-based organizations, and national and local government agencies, the event highlighted collaborative work happening across 30 states to equip people with first-job skills, industry-specific competencies, and long-term careers.

Over the course of two days, stakeholders joined workshops and simulations designed to strengthen their community engagement, elevate their outreach, and celebrate their uniquely local work to engage people through the NRAEF’s Restaurant Ready and Hospitality Opportunities for People (Re)Entering Society (HOPES) workforce development programs. Special guests included Chef Ashish Alfred of Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen, as well as Derrick Green, Chef/CEO of Waffles and Whatnot, who emphasized the value that individuals from all backgrounds bring to the restaurant landscape.

Both HOPES and Restaurant Ready are based on a national set of industry-recognized competency areas. The NRAEF partners with 30 state restaurant associations and more than 80 community-based organizations, who teach, train, and equip individuals from non-traditional education backgrounds to start restaurant and hospitality jobs and achieve career independence.

“At the San Antonio Food Bank, we’re in the business of helping people. We have a grant through the NRAEF and work with people who were just released from prison. To be able to see people succeed with either an educational program or to find employment that they’re looking for is very gratifying,” said Andrew Cuellar, program director at the the San Antonio Food Bank, a HOPES program partner.

In his work at the San Antonio Food Bank, Cuellar said he takes the time to know the HOPES participants first-hand, frequently taking them himself to secure an ID so that they can apply for a job or to secure clothing for an interview. Simultaneously, Cuellar cultivates a collection of local restaurant and hospitality employers where HOPES participants gain on-the-job experience after job-readiness training through the NRAEF’s Restaurant Ready curriculum.

“Both Restaurant Ready and HOPES are only as effective as the state and local partners who implement them, bringing these programs to life in ways that are meaningful to the people and businesses in their communities,” said NRAEF president Rob Gifford. “Together, we’re making sure that our industry continues to grow as a place with opportunity for anyone who wants to join.”

The NRAEF’s purpose-driven mission is to empower people from all backgrounds to build a future through the strength and diversity of the restaurant industry. Learn more about the NRAEF’s programmatic impact, including the HOPES and Restaurant Ready programs, in its latest Impact Report.

The 2024 Hospitality Pathways Conference was made possible by the following partners: Constellation Brands, Darden Foundation, Hilton Foundation, Kessler Foundation, Marriott Foundation, PepsiCo Foundation, Sodexo, Yum! Brands Foundation, Aztec, Charley’s Kids Foundation, and FAT Brands Foundation.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF’s charitable mission includes enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.