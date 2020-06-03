OpSense Releases Enhanced Digital Checklist Application for Retail and Foodservice Operations Monitoring

WASHINGTON – OpSense, a real-time continuous monitoring Software as a Service platform, today announced the release of an upgraded, feature-rich digital checklist application designed to meet the needs of retailers and food service operators. As businesses re-open, there are numerous COVID-19 safety requirements that need to be executed and documented for the safety of staff and guests.

Compliance requires consistent and accurate data collection. The redesigned user interface makes creating and tailoring checklists easier. The application documents completed tasks, photos, notes, and recorded temperatures, and maintains a digital record to ensure everyone in the organization is meeting safety requirements. Popular tools, like Bluetooth or infrared probes, are easily integrated. As checklists are completed and sent to the cloud, each one is dated and time-stamped. Results are available in real-time from all locations. Reports provide insights into trends, highlight locations performing well, locations at risk, or individuals that need additional training. Corrective actions and notes are included in reports to ensure compliance to HACCP and COVID related protocols.

“We collaborated closely with our restaurant and supermarket clients on the features and functionality in this release,” commented Stu Gavurin, CEO, OpSense. “And they stressed the importance of recording a variety of activities, from sanitizing door handles and tables to washing hands, to checking temperatures.”

The platform is designed for businesses currently open – or ready to re-open – with a desire to manage the COVID-19 requirements and improve food safety compliance. The expanded digital checklist application is available immediately for iOS and Android devices. For more information about the digital checklist application visit: www.opsense.com/digital-checklists/

OpSense is purpose built for supermarkets, restaurants, hospitality and other large retailers. Real-time continuous monitoring is combined with task management, checklists, customizable alerts, and reports to deliver an end-to-end operations management solution. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions, energy usage and more, maximizing productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce. OpSense is built by Mission Data, leading digital product developers for retail and food businesses since 1996. For more details: www.OpSense.com