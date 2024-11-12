ORBIS Introduces 60×48 Industrial Pallet

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — ORBIS® Corporation, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions, is proud to announce its latest innovation in sustainable packaging materials with the introduction of a new 60×48 industrial pallet specifically designed to cater to the unique requirements of EV and powertrain applications.

Manufactured through a process of Structural Foam Injection, this pallet boasts exceptional durability and reliability, making it an optimal choice for use within the industrial and automotive sectors. It is well-suited for transporting powertrain and EV components such as modules and longer battery components, offering compatibility with automation and edge-racking systems that enhance operational efficiency and versality in handling and storage.

“We’re so excited to introduce our new 60×48 as this reinforces our ongoing commitment to provide reliable and durable solutions for the EV and powertrain industries, said Bre Herbert, senior product manager. “With this new product we’re able to offer enhanced load security and efficiency in handling and transportation.”

Measuring at 59.9×47.9 inches externally and 59.1×47.1 inches internally, this pallet features a continuous lip standing at 1 inch in height. This design enables edge racking capability and the option to incorporate metal reinforcements for added strength. Additionally, it is compatible with totes, EPP or thermoform trays, providing a comprehensive solution. ORBIS also offers a 60×48 thermoform topcap to secure unit loads.

Learn more about the new 60×48 industrial pallet HERE and by watching our VIDEO.