ORBIS Now Approved as AutoStore Bin Supplier

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — ORBIS® Corporation, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions is excited to announce it is now an approved AutoStore™ Bin Supplier. Following this approval, integrators are now able to designate ORBIS as their Bin supplier for AutoStore™ Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS).

“With this monumental development, we are pleased to announce that we have the approval and capabilities to offer our customers these precisely designed Bins when and where they need them,” said ORBIS President Norm Kukuk. “We have great pride in our market experience and best-in-class quality. We are honored to be a trusted and approved AutoStore™ Bin manufacturer.”

About ORBIS Corporation

Drawing upon 175 years of material handling expertise and 70 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their products faster, safer, and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage, and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design solutions, and execute reusable packaging programs to create a more sustainable supply chain for their business. ORBIS uses packaging life-cycle assessments to provide directional guidance on environmental impact data to help customers make informed decisions on the benefit of reusable to single-use packaging to achieve longer-term cost savings while minimizing their overall environmental impact. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,300 employees and almost fifty locations throughout North America and Europe.

About AutoStore

AutoStore™, founded in 1996, is a technology company that develops order-fulfillment solutions to help businesses achieve efficiency gains within the storage and retrieval of goods. The company offers both hardware and software capabilities, and the AutoStore™ technology is interoperable with other third-party solutions.