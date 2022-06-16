OrderGrid Announces Partnership With Deliveroo to Support Rapid Grocery Delivery Service

TORONTO — Deliveroo Hop launched in September 2021 and aims to deliver groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 10 minutes. The service benefits from an integration between OrderGrid and Deliveroo’s newly-developed grocery management technology alongside the company’s existing logistics algorithms and network of more than 95,000 riders across the UK.

As part of the partnership, Deliveroo has made an investment into OrderGrid. The investment will help support Deliveroo Hop’s growth in Europe. It will also support the expansion of OrderGrid’s engineering team and OrderGrid’s marketing and support teams.

OrderGrid’s proprietary cloud-based software equips dark store operators with the tools to efficiently order, receive, put-away, manage and publish inventory for thousands of products in real-time across hundreds of sites. Once a customer order is placed, OrderGrid’s system automatically alerts an onsite picker and routes to the ordered products, with a typical order ready for pickup in less than 2 minutes.

Kris Calder, Co-Founder and CEO of OrderGrid said: “Getting your groceries delivered in as little as 10 minutes is a game changer. The local dark store model provides a great customer experience, and it can be scaled rapidly. It’s still early days, but we are seeing growing consumer demand for rapid grocery pickup and delivery in metropolitan and suburban areas across the world.”

Stephen Goldstein, EVP, Global Head of Grocery & Deliveroo Hop at Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo Hop will enhance Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery offering both for consumers and for our grocery partners. We have been impressed with the OrderGrid team and are excited to partner with them as we develop this new service.”About OrderGrid

OrderGrid is building world-leading quick-commerce and e-commerce fulfillment, warehouse and inventory management software and services with a focus on regulated products in the food, beverage, consumer health and beauty spaces. Today, OrderGrid powers delivery-only dark stores and warehouse fulfillment operations in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Mexico and Ecuador for clients ranging from the largest global enterprises to the fastest growing digitally-native e-commerce brands. For more information visit ordergrid.com and @ordergrid.About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 170,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as over 190,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.