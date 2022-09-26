Oregon Fruit Products Announces Joe Prewett as President and Chief Executive Officer

SALEM, Ore.–Oregon Fruit Products LLC today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Joe Prewett as President and Chief Executive Officer. Prewett will assume the role effective mid-October, while current CEO, Chris Sarles, will help to ensure a smooth transition.

Prewett has been with Tillamook County Creamery Association since 2013 as Executive Vice President of Brand and Category Growth, where he helped more than double the company’s net sales by leading the company’s growth planning, marketing and product innovation. Joe has been a member of the Oregon Fruit Products board for two years and helped shape its current strategic plan.

“We’re honored to have someone of Joe’s background and expertise step in to help guide the future of Oregon Fruit Products,” said Sarles. “Joe’s experience working with our business, as well as his vision and passion for people and culture of the organization are a perfect match for what we’re seeking for the next phase of the company’s growth. I’m pleased to pass the torch and I look forward to watching Joe lead Oregon Fruit Products to even greater success in the years to come.”

Before joining Tillamook, Prewett served as Vice President of Marketing for Farmer Brothers Coffee, for Coffee Bean International, and for Medical Research Institute. Prewett has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and a master’s in business administration from the Anderson School at UCLA.

As President and CEO of Oregon Fruit Products, Sarles helped assemble the team that has helped to create the sustained growth trajectory the company has experienced. Sarles is stepping down and plans to focus on non-profit organizations that help women and children that need a “hand up” to launch forward in their lives.

“I’m excited to step into this new role with a company that has an incredible reputation for product excellence and customer service,” said Prewett. “Chris and I both enjoy developing world-class teams with bold vision and purpose. I look forward to building upon the momentum at this great Oregon company.”

Oregon Fruit Products LLC

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is the recipient of the Oregon State University Center for Family Enterprise’s 2022 Business Renewal Award and the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Agricultural Producer of the Year Award. Oregon Fruit Products is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web www.oregonfruit.com.