Organic Garage Updates Logo in Anticipation of Store Expansion

TORONTO–Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, is excited to announce that it has updated its logo after an extensive review of its branding in anticipation of the Company’s planned store expansion strategy. The new logo has a simplified and distinct bold font that helps to convey the Company’s value proposition and is easy to create and apply to new stores. The symbolism of the downward arrow with a price symbol will be a message carried throughout the store. The Company will start to update the logo on its existing stores, media assets and flyers over the next 6 months.

Matt Lurie, President & CEO of Organic Garage stated, “I am really pleased with the updated logo. We received a lot of interest in our recently stated expansion plans and the volume of proposed sites for new stores is significant. We felt that it was important for us to refine how we communicate to potential new customers and, as the logo is the first thing customers see, we wanted something that would reinforce our value statement. Our real estate team has been inundated with new site submissions and we are carefully reviewing each one to ensure it meets our financial and construction criteria.”

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

