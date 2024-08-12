ORTEC Americas Recognized as a 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

Awards program recognizes leaders in supply chain excellence and partnership.

Atlanta, GA – ORTEC Americas, a leading provider of innovative optimization software solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain, a prestigious accolade that underscores ORTEC’s commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and services to its clients.

SupplyChainBrain’s tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners has been a cornerstone of the industry for decades. The nominations for this year’s award showcased a highly competitive field of solutions providers, highlighting the significance of ORTEC’s achievement as a Great Supply Chain Partner.

“For twenty-two consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was highly competitive – coming from all areas of supply chain management.”

ORTEC remains committed to advancing supply chain excellence by delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to achieve operational excellence and success in the dynamic global marketplace.

“Being named a 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain is a tremendous honor for ORTEC, reflecting our steadfast commitment to providing top-tier solutions that elevate operational efficiency and customer experience and enhance supply chain performance for our clients,” shared Mat Witte, Chief Commercial Officer at ORTEC Americas. “This recognition underscores our unwavering pursuit of excellence and our dedication to delivering value to our partners.”

SupplyChainBrain, a comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions – and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature. supplychainbrain.com

ORTEC is a global leader in optimization software and analytics solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, performance, and profitability for businesses in manufacturing, foodservice and beverage distribution, retail and wholesale, energy and bulk logistics, and transportation operations. With a focus on supply chain management, logistics, and last mile delivery, ORTEC empowers organizations to make smarter decisions and achieve sustainable growth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and data-driven insights, ORTEC’s solutions enable companies to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and adapt to dynamic market demands. Learn more at ortec.com.