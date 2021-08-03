OSMG Welcomes Israel Friedman, Executive Vice President, OSMG/Costco

MATTHEWS, N.C. – OSMG is proud to announce that it now offers a global club channel solution. Israel Friedman has joined the company as Executive Vice President, OSMG Issaquah. The latest addition to the OSMG team, OSMG Issaquah has been created to deliver excellence in service across all categories and global regions of Costco. With the addition of Israel, OSMG will be able to provide a breadth of sales and marketing services and expertise at Costco, as it has for many years at both Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Like OSMG Bentonville and Cincinnati, Issaquah will be built around our newest dynamic leader. Israel will be supported fully by experts in analytics, insights, marketing, supply chain logistics and finance.

With over 19 years in the CPG industry, Israel has held a range of high-impact positions. He has experience collaborating with Costco on many brands to create winning outcomes regionally, nationally and globally. Most recently he led PepsiCo’s Frito Lay snack division’s Costco business managing Doritos, Fritos, Lay’s, Miss Vickie’s, PopCorners, Ruffles, Stacy’s, Sun Chips, Tostitos, Bare and many more.

“Israel brings the unique experience, understanding and energy needed to win in this dynamic and complex customer. Over the years he has proven this in his strong work ethic and ability to communicate effectively, earning the respect of Costco associates in the USA and across all regions of the globe,” said John Saidnawey, Chairman & CEO, JOH. “We’re confident that he will drive awesome results at Costco for our clients. Welcome, Israel!”

Outside of the office, Israel spends much of his time with his wife and their four children. The entire family loves sports! From baseball to football to skiing, they are always on the move. They also enjoy traveling together and cheering for Israel’s hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. He can be reached at ifriedman@osmg.com.

About OSMG

OSMG was founded in 2006 by five strong regional brokers with a combined 225 years of local market expertise and national coverage. With over $9 billion in sales and 37 local offices, our full-service privately held and debt free companies have grown consistently year after year. OSMG has offices in Bentonville, focused on Walmart & Sam’s, as well as Cincinnati delivering full services at Kroger.