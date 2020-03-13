OTG to Use Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology to Bring Checkout-free Shopping to Airports

NEW YORK — OTG, the hospitality group that is transforming the airport experience for millions of travelers every year, today announced that it will use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in select CIBO Express Gourmet Markets, with the first store set to open next week.

Starting on March 16 at Newark Liberty’s Terminal C and followed later by additional stores at Newark Liberty and LaGuardia Airports, travelers can purchase food and beverage items at CIBO Express Gourmet Markets without stopping to check out. By using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in these markets, busy airport travelers can quickly enter the store using their credit card, grab the CIBO items they wish to purchase, and just walk out for maximum speed and convenience.

OTG continues to revolutionize the hospitality and travel retail space with its approach to using best-in-class technologies to enhance the airport terminal experience. Its CIBO Express Gourmet Markets, with over 100 outlets across ten major airports, offer today’s traveler on the go a uniquely curated assortment of ready-made provisions; delicious, fresh, and wholesome foods; top-line health and beauty solutions and gifts; and leading-edge electronics. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will serve OTG guests’ very specific and time-sensitive needs, offering travelers an effortless experience that makes shopping at airports easier and much quicker.

“We’ve found that shoppers truly appreciate checkout-free retail experiences, so we’re thrilled to be working with an innovative company like OTG to bring our proven Just Walk Out technology to their airport stores,” said Dilip Kumar, Vice President, Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon. “Starting next week, travelers in the busy Newark Liberty Terminal C will no longer have to assess store lines to determine if they can quickly grab that snack, bottle of water, or travel essential they need before their flight – OTG’s CIBO Express Gourmet Markets featuring Just Walk Out technology will let them quickly grab what they need and get on their way without standing in line to check out. We can’t wait to hear how travelers like the experience!”

Rick Blatstein, CEO of OTG, explained that the introduction of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in OTG stores promises to revolutionize the airport experience for travelers. He added that this work with Amazon is another step in OTG’s ongoing commitment to providing its guests with a frictionless experience.

“We’re incredibly proud to be integrating Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology into the OTG airport experience,” said Blatstein. “OTG has always embraced technology as a means of optimizing the airport experience so that we can give our guests their time back. By using the world’s most advanced shopping technology in our CIBO Express Gourmet Markets, we’re doing just that by putting our guests in full control of their time.”

OTG’s reimagined airport terminals are designed to be perfect gateways to the cities and regions they serve, integrating here-and-now technology, iconic design and locally sourced dining and market options that create a true sense of place. OTG’s selection of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology showcases the company’s thoughtful approach to leveraging advanced and innovative technologies to create a frictionless airport experience and to offer its airline carrier partners terminals that travelers want to visit.

About OTG

OTG is a hospitality group that is transforming the airport travel experience for millions of travelers every year. OTG combines world-class hospitality and award-winning cuisine with innovative design and state-of-the-art technology. OTG’s restaurants are complemented by the company’s tablet experience, which was the first of its kind in the industry. Since 1996, OTG has been redefining the guest experience in airports, transforming the way passengers interact with the terminal. The company is currently one of the leading airport food and beverage operators in North America with more than 350 restaurants and retail locations across 10 airports. For more information, visit OTGexp.com.