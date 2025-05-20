Otter is now a DoorDash Preferred Integration Partner

LOS ANGELES — At the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, DoorDash announced the launch of its Preferred Integrations Partner Program and named Otter as one of the program’s inaugural partners. This certification highlights Otter’s best-in-class DoorDash integration, offering restaurants rich features and secure and stable performance. Built to help restaurants streamline operations, Otter’s integration improves delivery performance, and helps grow revenue and efficiency for thousands of restaurants in the US and around the world.

The DoorDash partner program is designed to help restaurants identify technology providers with the most reliable and high-performing integrations in an increasingly complex restaurant tech landscape. Otter is one of eight partners recognized at the launch.

“We created the DoorDash Preferred Integrations Program to make life easier for restaurants. Merchants have told us that choosing the right tech partner can be overwhelming, especially when trying to understand which integrations will work best for their store, team, and customers,” said Ruth Isenstadt, Head of U.S. Restaurants at DoorDash. “Whether you’re a single-store location, or a growing brand, we want every merchant to feel confident in the decisions they make and to know they’re supported by a reliable, high-performing integration provider.”

Otter’s inclusion reflects years of investment in flexible, operator-first tools that help restaurants sell more, save time, grow customers and run smarter. From POS to financial analytics and live operations alerts, Otter makes delivery part of restaurants’ core operations – not an afterthought.

“This certification from DoorDash reinforces our mission to help restaurants grow with intelligent and actionable tech. We’re proud to offer operators the freedom of choice, working with the best – from the biggest platforms to local delivery leaders,” said Ashvin Kumar, CEO of Otter. “Because we believe delivery is a core channel for modern restaurants, our suite of tools helps restaurants of all sizes fully integrate all their order channels into operations to maximize efficiency, boost revenue, and stay at the top of their game.”

“DoorDash orders flow effortlessly through Otter’s POS, KDS screens, and reporting tools, making fulfillment seamless from start to finish,” added Ankit Gupta, Head of Product at Otter. “Unlike legacy systems, Otter is designed for all order channels from the ground up—ensuring that delivery is never an afterthought, but a core revenue driver.”

Operators across the country are seeing the impact. Jim’s Burgers, a Los Angeles staple for over 30 years, recently adopted Otter to unify in-store and delivery operations.

“Times have changed. Customers want different things. Otter is integrating it all for us, so we can take our business to the next level. With their POS system, it’s such a seamless transition,” said Gus Frousakis, owner of Jim’s Burgers.

Since launching with Otter, Jim’s Burgers has seen:

23% increase in order volume

17% increase in gross sales

78% reduction in canceled orders

Otter has processed over a billion orders in over 40 countries and offers integrations with hundreds of platforms, including DoorDash – so restaurants can run smarter without tradeoffs.

To learn more about Otter and how it helps restaurants grow, visit www.tryotter.com.

About Otter:

Innovative restaurants choose Otter to bring order (and orders) to their business. We offer tools for managing multi-channel orders, integrations, financials, uptime, reporting, analytics and more, helping restaurants increase results, improve efficiency and eliminate chaos. Our point-of-sale, kiosk, order manager and analytics tools have processed over a billion orders in over 40 countries. Otter partners with hundreds of leading restaurant apps, tools and services bridging the physical and digital infrastructure for food to partners including DoorDash, UberEats, Google, Grubhub and more. Restaurants & restaurant groups like Denny’s, Steak Escape, Qdoba, Flynn & more are Serving smarter™ with Otter.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.