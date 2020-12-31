Pandemic Had a Profound Effect on the Way We Eat. Here are 2020’s Biggest Food and Drink Trends, According to Kroger

Grace Dean, Retail & FoodService December 31, 2020

What people ate and drank says a lot about what happened that year – and 2020 is no exception.

As the US was hit by several COVID-19 lockdowns over the year, people adjusted their eating habits. Americans dined out less, and to make up for this they ordered more takeout. They cooked at home more, too.

This is reflected in Kroger’s list of the top 10 trending foods and beverages of 2020, which the grocer giant says shows how Americans embraced cooking and eating at home as part of their new routine.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Markets Insider

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

The Dinner Daily Launches Online Ordering For Kroger

September 14, 2020 The Dinner Daily

The Dinner Daily, the award-winning personalized meal planning service for consumers and grocers, now makes online ordering for delivery or pickup as simple as a tap for Dinner Daily members who shop at Kroger, Fry’s Food, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Pick n Save and Ralph’s stores.