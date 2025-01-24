Panera Bread Announces New Leadership Additions to Marketing and Culinary Teams as Innovation Fuels the Next Phase of Marketing Strategy

ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread, a leader and pioneer in the fast casual restaurant industry, announced two new leadership appointments in marketing and culinary with the addition of Robin Seward as Senior Vice President, Brand and Integrated Marketing, and Scott Uehlein as Vice President, Culinary. Both leaders joined Panera in early January and report to Chief Marketing Officer Mark Shambura.

Robin Seward joins Panera as Senior Vice President, Brand and Integrated Marketing. A seasoned leader and brand strategist, Seward oversees all strategic marketing planning, including consumer insights, product strategy and category growth, as well as the company’s CPG business. Seward brings extensive experience in the restaurant industry, having served as Senior Vice President of marketing for Subway, and prior to that as Chief Marketing Officer for Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, Rita’s Italian Ice and Vice President, Brand Marketing at Arby’s.

Scott Uehlein joins Panera as Vice President, Culinary. Uehlein oversees the Panera culinary team, leading all menu development and innovation. Uehlein brings three decades of experience in the restaurant industry, having served as Vice President, Culinary at Papa Johns, MOD Pizza and Sonic. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Food and Beverage at Canyon Ranch Resorts, and led menu development and implementation as Corporate Chef at ILX Resorts. Uehlein received his degree from the Culinary Institute of America and furthered his studies at The School for American Chefs at Beringer Vineyards in California.

“I am excited to welcome Robin and Scott to an already stellar group of marketing leaders at Panera,” said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. “They will be instrumental as we focus on innovating this year through our marketing strategy and our menu offerings. I’m thrilled for them to join our team and look forward to what’s coming next.”

About Panera Bread

Our first cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America’s kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don’t because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now more than 2,200 cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of December 31, 2024 there were 2,216 cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).