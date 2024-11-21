PAR Technology and NomadGo Partner to Revolutionize Restaurant Inventory Management with AI-powered Counting Solution

Partnership Introduces AI-Powered Technology to Speed Up Inventory Counts up to 10x Faster and Achieve 99% Accuracy

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Imagine turning hours of tedious inventory counting into just minutes. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR), a global leader in foodservice technology, and NomadGo, a pioneer in Spatial AI inventory solutions, have teamed up to make this a reality. By integrating NomadGo’s AI-inventory data into PAR’s Data Central® back-office platform, the partnership is set to revolutionize how restaurants manage two of their largest operational costs—food and labor. By switching from manual counting to a simple scan with a smartphone or tablet, operators can save up to 15 hours each month, freeing staff to focus on delivering excellent customer service. The result: fewer errors, streamlined operations, and significant cost savings for restaurant operators.

The integration of NomadGo’s AI technology with PAR’s Data Central provides a seamless, automated solution for inventory management. Inventory data is instantly synced with the backoffice system, giving operators real-time insights into stock levels without requiring additional manual steps. This enables smarter purchasing decisions, reduces supply chain inefficiencies, and ultimately leads to better financial outcomes for restaurants.

Amirian Management Company, a leading franchisee of a major national chain, will be the first to deploy this innovative joint solution. Russell Jones, CIO at Amirian,shared, “Using NomadGo is going to make our manager’s job easier by giving them a tool to count inventory much faster and more accurately. This will allow them to focus on the important operations of the restaurant to impact food cost and customer experience.”“Accurate and timely inventory data is a gamechanger for restaurant operators,” said Oliver Ostertag, General Manager of Operator Cloud at

PAR Technology. “By integrating with NomadGo, PAR Data Central isn’t just the first to bring this solution to market—we’re delivering the most advanced, efficient inventory management available. Our customers get the real-time insights they need to cut waste, maximize profits, and streamline operations like never before.”

The process is simple and effective: staff use a smartphone or tablet to scan inventory across multiple locations—from shelves to walk-in fridges to thaw racks. NomadGo’s technology handles the rest, providing near-instant counts with 99% accuracy, transforming the way restaurants manage stock. Employees liken the experience to playing a video game, making inventory management faster, more engaging, and enjoyable.

“Our goal is to make inventory management faster, more accurate, and easier for restaurants – and fun for employees,” said David Greschler, CEO of NomadGo. “By integrating with PAR’s platform, we’ve taken the extra steps out of the process, so operators can manage their inventory seamlessly within the tools they already use.”

A New Era of Efficiency

This partnership promises to redefine how restaurants approach inventory, providing a streamlined, AI-driven solution that saves time, cuts costs, and improves operational accuracy. By reducing manual errors and enabling staff to focus on customer service, PAR and NomadGo are paving the way for more efficient, cost-effective restaurant management.

For more information about PAR Data Central and its partnership with NomadGo, please visit partech.com.

About Nomad Go:

NomadGo is an AI-powered inventory management platform that increases count speed and accuracy, optimizes supply chain operations, and provides actionable insights for operators. NomadGo combines computer vision, 3-D spatial intelligence and augmented reality to provide real-time inventory visibility, reducing labor cost and inventory waste. To learn more, go to www.nomadgo.com

About PAR Technology:

For over four decades, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) has been at the forefront of technology innovation in food service, helping businesses create exceptional guest experiences and connections. Our comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions, including pointof-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office management, and payments, serves a diverse range of hospitality and retail clients across more than 110 countries. With our “Better Together” ethos, PAR continues to deliver unified solutions that drive customer engagement, efficiency, and growth, all to make it easier for our customers to manage their operations. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter),Facebook, and Instagram.