PCC Community Markets CEO Steps Down After Short, Controversy-Filled Tenure

Suzy Monford, president and CEO of PCC Community Markets, is stepping down after a roughly seven-month tenure marked by COVID-19, controversy and a customer revolt at the popular natural foods retailer.

“I have made the difficult decision to leave PCC to pursue other career opportunities,” Monford said in a statement issued by the co-op Saturday morning. “Being part of PCC has been a very rewarding experience and I am fortunate to have been part of the co-op community.”

Monford’s role will be filled temporarily by Brad Brown, a retired REI executive and former PCC board member who also served as interim CEO before Monford’s arrival last December.

