PCC Community Markets Names Krishnan Srinivasan New President & CEO

SEATTLE – PCC Community Markets (PCC), the largest community-owned food market in the U.S., today announced Krishnan (Krish) Srinivasan will serve the co-op as President and CEO effective Jan. 14, 2022. Krish has been a member of PCC’s leadership team as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for nearly four years, during which time he has furthered the co-op’s work aligned with its vision, mission and values, navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and supported the co-op’s growth with four new locations that provide jobs in the community and a platform for the small to midsize local producers the co-op supports.

“PCC has been a special place for my family and I ever since we became co-op members more than two decades ago,” shared Srinivasan. “For us, PCC is an important pillar of the local community — an institution that goes well beyond the food we serve at our table. It has been a rare privilege to serve the co-op as its CFO, and I am honored by the Board’s decision to entrust the future direction of PCC in my care as CEO. While I am already deeply familiar with our triple bottom line approach to the business and community, I look forward to collaborating with our amazing staff, co-op members, shoppers and neighbors to develop a strategic plan for PCC’s long-term future.”

Krish is the seventh CEO in the co-op’s nearly 70-year history. He brings over 25 years of leadership experience with a strong track record of delivering results in building and scaling operating processes, leading financial planning, and driving business strategy. He has been a board member of the National Co+op Grocers for the past two years, helping bring more value to natural food co-ops and their customers across the U.S.

Prior to his work at PCC, Krish was CFO at Remitly and the VP of Finance at Lyft, building world class finance teams and scalable operating processes at both companies. Earlier in his career, Krish held leadership positions at Amazon and Microsoft, where his work focused on a range of strategic endeavors including managing investor relations, developing external partnerships, and overseeing country-level finance operations in Japan and India.

“Our search was focused on finding the right candidate who was committed to leading the co-op in alignment with its vision to inspire and advance the health and well-being of people, their communities and our planet,” said Paul Davis, Chair of the PCC Board of Trustees. “Krish was the clear choice with his proven commitment to living the co-op values and his strong track record of helping businesses grow and thrive.”

This announcement follows an extensive five-month search led by PCC’s Board of Trustees with support from co-op leadership and consultancy firm, Korn Ferry.

ABOUT PCC COMMUNITY MARKETS

Founded in Seattle in 1953, PCC Community Markets (PCC) is a certified organic retailer and the nation’s largest community-owned food market with an active membership of more than 100,000 members. With an unmatched enthusiasm for making food from scratch, PCC is a haven for those who share a dedication to fresh, organic, seasonal food that is sustainably sourced from over 800 local producers, farmers, ranchers and fishers.

The co-op’s mission is to ensure that good food nourishes the communities it serves, while cultivating vibrant, local, organic food systems. PCC operates 16 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. Seattle stores are in the neighborhoods of Ballard, Central District, Columbia City, Downtown, Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge and West Seattle. The co-op also plans to open new stores in Madison Valley and relocate its Kirkland location.