PCC Community Markets Releases Annual Co-op Purpose Report for 2024

PCC advanced Purpose initiatives including funds raised to strengthen local food systems



Seattle — PCC Community Markets (PCC or the co-op), a 72-year-old retail grocery cooperative serving the Puget Sound region, released their annual Co-op Purpose Report, highlighting a year of financial resilience, environmental progress, and community impact.

“When you shop at PCC, you’re doing more than buying groceries; you’re actively investing in a more equitable and sustainable future,” said PCC President and CEO Krish Srinivasan. “Every purchase is an opportunity to make a positive impact that extends far beyond the checkout counter. These everyday choices add up to help shape the world we wish to see.”

Key 2024 Highlights:

PCC continued to actively decrease its environmental impact and climate footprint , reducing total waste in all categories including cardboard, compost, garbage, and general recycling. The Co-op also reduced greenhouse gas emissions from its biggest source, refrigerants, through the installation of leak detection equipment that allowed refrigeration equipment to be repaired before major leaks occurred.

, reducing total waste in all categories including cardboard, compost, garbage, and general recycling. The Co-op also reduced greenhouse gas emissions from its biggest source, refrigerants, through the installation of leak detection equipment that allowed refrigeration equipment to be repaired before major leaks occurred. Known for their industry-leading standards , PCC developed and added a new standard in 2024 for cleaning products. The standard prohibits toxic ingredients found in conventional cleaning products, like phosphates or PFAS, which both have well-known human health and environmental impacts.

, PCC developed and added a new standard in 2024 for cleaning products. The standard prohibits toxic ingredients found in conventional cleaning products, like phosphates or PFAS, which both have well-known human health and environmental impacts. In 2024, PCC contributed $571,538 to the community through partnership investments, round-up donations, product pass-through donations, in-store customer donations, and PCC staff giving. The partnership investments support local hunger relief agencies including food banks, farmers, and other community-led initiatives.

through partnership investments, round-up donations, product pass-through donations, in-store customer donations, and PCC staff giving. The partnership investments support local hunger relief agencies including food banks, farmers, and other community-led initiatives. During the Washington legislative session, PCC and their community of advocates helped advance policies that reduce food waste and support food donations; expanded summer EBT benefits for low-income students; new restrictions on pollinator-harming pesticides; and financial support for small farms adopting climate-smart practices.

that reduce food waste and support food donations; expanded summer EBT benefits for low-income students; new restrictions on pollinator-harming pesticides; and financial support for small farms adopting climate-smart practices. PCC led industry advancements supporting regenerative agriculture , including organizing a convening of farmers, tribal leaders, policy officials and producers on the topic and hosting a member-only educational event.

, including organizing a convening of farmers, tribal leaders, policy officials and producers on the topic and hosting a member-only educational event. Active membership surpassed 117,000 , with member-owners unlocking meaningful benefits including exclusive offers in 2024 that in aggregate are valued at three times the one-time $60 lifetime membership fee for members who redeemed them all.

, with member-owners unlocking meaningful benefits including exclusive offers in 2024 that in aggregate are valued at three times the one-time $60 lifetime membership fee for members who redeemed them all. The Co-op made a modest profit last year despite initial projections predicting financial losses due to nation- and industry-wide economic challenges in recent years.

The full report can be found on PCC’s website.

About PCC Community Markets

Founded in Seattle in 1953, PCC Community Markets (PCC) is a certified organic retailer and the largest food co-op in the United States with more than 118,000 active member-owners. PCC is committed to a triple bottom line, balancing environmental, social and economic goals. Its mission is to promote the health and well-being of people, communities and the planet through good food, while cultivating vibrant local, organic food systems.

PCC operates 15 stores in neighborhoods across the Puget Sound area including Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. To learn more, visit PCC’s website.