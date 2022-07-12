Peapod Digital Labs Launches Private Brand Incubator Program for Diverse-Owned Suppliers

CHICAGO — Peapod Digital Labs (PDL), the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine for the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced today the launch of an Incubator Program for diverse-owned suppliers, specifically targeting suppliers for its Private Brands portfolio. The Incubator is designed to develop new, exceptional quality, private-labeled products in partnership with certified, diverse-owned suppliers. During the two-and-a-half-month program, the chosen participants will learn from PDL’s Private Brands team about the private brand structure and goals, will grow their knowledge of the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, and, ultimately, will propose product concepts for consideration.

“Through this program, we’re hoping to identify a select number of innovative food and beverage manufacturing companies with products made from high-quality, distinctive ingredients or healthy options that will appeal to the widely diverse customers of the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA,” said Ian Prisuta, Senior Vice President of Private Brands at Peapod Digital Labs. “I’m confident there are suppliers that we haven’t engaged with yet that would be a valuable addition to our private brand portfolio, and the entire Private Brands team is excited for the opportunity to develop new relationships with those businesses.”

Participants selected for the Incubator will get a concentrated look at Peapod Digital Labs and the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA. The program will include educational sessions and discussions on best practices with various functional subject matter experts. Participants will also be paired with their own personal private brand mentors, who will help them prepare for their final pitch.

The application process is open now and will close on August 5, 2022. The application link and other information can be found at www.peapoddigitallabs.com/supplier-diversity. Applicants must not currently offer Private Brand items to any brand of Ahold Delhaize USA.

The program will culminate in November with a livestreamed event, where participants will present their product recommendations at PDL’s Innovation Center in Rhode Island. Suppliers not chosen for the Incubator will still be accessible through the RangeMe registration tools and may be reviewed by Peapod Digital Labs again in the future as business needs change.