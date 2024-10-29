Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association Announces John Zimmerman as the New Director of Communications and Media Relations 

CAMP HILL, PA – The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), a leading statewide trade association advocating for the food and beverage retail industry, is proud to announce John Zimmerman as its new Director of Communications and Media Relations.

John Zimmerman is an experienced communications professional with a background in political communications, video production, and marketing. He brings a solid track record of effective storytelling and strategic communication across both government and nonprofit sectors.

Zimmerman’s career highlights include Communications Director for the Philadelphia Register of Wills Office. His leadership in managing media relations, public information campaigns, and social media strategies helped encourage action on housing policy.

Most recently, Zimmerman was Communications Manager at Philabundance, one of the largest hunger relief organizations in the region. In this role, he spearheaded video content creation and social media strategies to amplify the organization’s mission of fighting hunger.

With a strong foundation in content creation and graphic design, Zimmerman is known for crafting multimedia campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. His passion for using his skills to address critical issues, coupled with his technical expertise, makes him an asset to PFMA’s mission of advocating for the food and beverage retail industry across Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the PFMA team,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “Effective communication is essential in advancing our mission across Pennsylvania, particularly in the digital space. We are eager to leverage his skills to enhance the work with our members, sponsors, and the general public.”

About PFMA

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians. For more information on PFMA, visit pfma.org.