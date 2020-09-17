Penske Logistics Earns Cold Carrier Certification From Global Cold Chain Alliance

READING, Pa. – Penske Logistics today announced that it has earned the Cold Carrier Certification, the first certification of its kind focused on excellence in refrigerated transportation through the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), a trade association for the cold chain industry working to grow the industry and lead the cold chain.

The Cold Carrier Certification recognizes cold trucking carrier companies that comply with the GCCA Refrigerated Transportation Best Practices Guide. This guide was published to provide support to companies on implementing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s rule for the Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Food (STF) in the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Though this is a U.S.-based standard, GCCA considers the best practices laid out in its guide to be applicable across the globe.

“We’re committed to instilling the highest levels of sanitary measures and safe perishable product transportation in our fleet,” said Jeff Jackson, senior vice president, operations – dedicated contract carriage. “This certification underscores our commitment and provides our customers with an added layer of confidence and documentation that we are doing our utmost to ensure the safety and sanitation of their perishables shipments.”

Penske Logistics is a leading provider of dedicated contract carriage services, which also includes refrigerated trucking in the food and beverage sector. Its customers span convenience stores, grocers, wholesalers and distributors, and quick-service restaurant chains. The company’s fleet of more than 2,000 refrigerated vehicles handle more than 1.5 million cold chain truck shipments annually. Similarly, Penske Logistics also manages millions of square feet of refrigerated warehousing space for leading grocers in North America.

GCCA President Matthew Ott, CAE, CMP, said: “I applaud Penske’s commitment to food safety, demonstrated by becoming a Certified Cold Carrier. Together, we can all work to ensure we are forging a universally strong cold chain where every product retains quality and safety through each link.”

Comprised of its Core Partners, including the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the International Refrigerated Transportation Association (IRTA), and the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA), GCCA represents all major industries engaged in temperature-controlled logistics. GCCA unites all partners to be innovative leaders in the temperature-controlled products industry. For more information, visit www.gcca.org.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. Visit www.penskelogistics.com to learn more.