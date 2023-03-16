Performance Food Group’s Vistar Division Celebrates 50 years in Specialty Food Distribution

RICHMOND, Va.- Vistar, a division of Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) and a leading distributor of candy, snacks and beverages, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the specialty food distribution business in 2023.

Created as a vending and office coffee distributor in 1973, Vistar is a national leader in the specialty food distribution marketplace and its clients include theatres, hospitality venues, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations in various brick-and-mortar big box retailers. Based in Denver, Colo., Vistar currently employs 2,700 associates and has revenues of more than $4 billion.

“Seeing Vistar reach the 50-year milestone is an incredibly special moment. My PFG career started with Vistar when it was a small company and seeing it grow into a thriving national distributor is truly remarkable,” said George Holm, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Performance Food Group. “Over the years, many talented individuals have helped fuel Vistar’s success. Patrick Hagerty’s long-time leadership and customer-first approach built a solid foundation that has paved the way for current and future leaders. I’m proud of what Vistar has accomplished, and I’m excited and confident about the prospects for the future.”

In an industry where product trends and sales methods change, Vistar’s consumer-centric approach and industry-leading, value-added services continue to play a key role in the company’s growth and success.

“We are excited to celebrate this occasion with our customers, business partners, and associates throughout the company,” said Sean Mahoney, Vistar’s President and Chief Operations Officer. “The dedication of our talented associates and focus on the customer have been foundational to our success. We look forward to continued growth through innovation and providing the leading products and services for our valued customers.”

Vistar has a long history of supporting the communities where it associates live and work. Over the past 50 years, Vistar partnerships with philanthropic organizations have included American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Truckers Against Trafficking.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Va., PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, please visit www.pfgc.com.