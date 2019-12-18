Peter Larkin Joins Manomet Inc. Board

Plymouth, MA – Manomet announces that Peter Larkin, Principal/Owner of Larkin Consulting and former President and CEO of the National Grocers Association, has joined the board of directors. Now in its 50th year, Manomet Inc. is a science-driven sustainability nonprofit committed to building a more sustainable world.

In his current role, Larkin leads Larkin Consulting LLC, a firm that helps organizations learn how to successfully navigate the complex world of supermarkets, grocery and specialty wholesalers and industry suppliers. Before September 2019, Larkin was the President and CEO of the National Grocers Association, a national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry.

Larkin brings nearly four decades of experience working in the food system to Manomet. “Since learning of Manomet’s great and groundbreaking work developing the Grocery Stewardship Certification program I believe can help expand the reach to many more food retailers and in doing so, help the industry and advance Manomet’s mission,” says Larkin.

“Manomet is extremely fortunate to have such an experienced and respected leader joining our board,” said Cheryl Botieri, Vice President of Mission Advancement, Manomet. “I look forward to working with him to help build a healthier, more sustainable world where birds are plentiful, forests are healthy and resilient, fisheries are strong and diverse, and where people are more connected with nature.”

“Peter Larkin brings a long background of community service and for-profit leadership to the Manomet board,” adds Nancy Dempze, president of the Manomet board and a partner at Hemenway & Barnes. “His experience will definitely provide key insights into the retail industry and help us to expand our work helping the grocery industry to be more sustainable. I look forward to working with him.”

About Manomet

Manomet is a science-driven sustainability nonprofit organization that believes people can live and work today in ways that will enable our world to thrive and prosper tomorrow. Manomet’s mission is to apply science and engage people to sustain our world. Visit www.manomet.org for more information.