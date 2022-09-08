PFG Chef Honored as People’s Choice Winner at 2022 Chef Invitational

RICHMOND, Va.–Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Corporate Chef Robert Stegall-Smith was recently honored as the People’s Choice winner at the 2022 Chef Invitational hosted by California Giant Berry Farms. The Chef Invitational is a culinary competition where chefs from across the country submit an innovative, original recipe showing the versatility of fresh berries. Chef Stegall-Smith won the taste buds of the public with his imaginative Giant Berry Pizza with Triple Berry Chipotle Sauce and Strawberry “Pepperoni” recipe. ​​​​​​​

Selected as the best dish by event attendees, Chef Stegall-Smith took home a $500 cash prize accompanied by a matching grant to his selected non-profit organization, Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services, in Columbia, SC.

“Events like the Chef Invitational really make you focus and ask yourself how do I make these core items stand out on a plate,” said Chef Robert. “Just look at the creative dishes from this year’s group of talented chefs: all different, but all were an innovative use of berries. Trust me when I say there are chefs out there watching this competition and already planning for next year.”

Chef Robert joined other event finalists and was honored at a special event held Aug. 29-31, 2022 and hosted by California Giant Berry Farms.

Corporate chefs are ambassadors for PFG and provide a unique, value-added benefit for customers. By providing culinary support through assistance with recipe and menu creation, training on how best to use PFG-branded products and ensuring PFG customers understand the latest in culinary trends, PFG corporate chefs help restaurants continue to perform at a high level and attract customers.

