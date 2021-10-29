PFMA Concludes Successful Fall Legislative Conference Featuring Keynote Speaker Treasurer Garrity and Latest Developments In Food Retail

The “sweetest place on earth” provided a perfect backdrop for networking and educational activities during the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) Fall Legislative Conference this week.



The two-day conference brought together PFMA members from around the commonwealth to discuss the latest federal, state and local policy measures impacting the food retail and wholesale industry.



After a day of golf on Hershey Country Club’s East Course, conference guests enjoyed a reception and dinner followed by a keynote address from Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. On the second conference day, Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson provided attendees with an update from Washington, D.C., before a slate of educational breakout sessions began.



Treasurer Garrity thanked those in food retail for “being on the front lines since Day One.” Through her keynote, she shared her remarkable record of service with the U.S. Army and her experience as a top businesswoman, stressing the importance of remaining transparent in her role and providing new financial opportunities for Pennsylvanians.



During breakfast Wednesday, Congressman Thompson updated attendees on the recent work of the House Agriculture Committee, highlighting supply and demand issues, rural broadband expansion and labor shortages. “It’s time for Congress to empower hardworking Americans to get off the sidelines and back into the workforce so that we can alleviate our supply chain bottlenecks, especially as we enter the holiday season,” he said.



The conference breakout sessions spanned topics including CBD and cannabis regulation, the emergence of cryptocurrency, alcohol delivery laws in Pennsylvania, and the latest on federal infrastructure legislation moving through Congress.



“There are so many moving parts impacting our members in food retail today,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “This conference provides a valuable opportunity to gather in person and explore important legislative and industry news. Thank you to all those who attended. Special thanks to Treasurer Garrity for her time and support, and to all of our presenters.”



PFMA is grateful to the attendees, presenters, sponsors and the venue who made the conference possible.



The PFMA 2022 Annual Conference is scheduled for June 14 and 15 at the Gettysburg Hotel and Gettysburg Visitor Center and Museum. Details are forthcoming.

