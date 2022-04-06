PFMA to Honor Board Vice Chair Lisa Dell’Alba During Annual Conference

CAMP HILL, PA — During its Annual Conference in June, the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association will present an award to Lisa Dell’Alba, president and CEO of Square One Markets, Inc.

PFMA will honor Dell’Alba, with the 2022 Food Industry Trailblazer Award during dinner on the first day of the conference. Dell’Alba, who serves as vice chair of PFMA’s Board of Directors, is an active association member and an innovative business owner. She became the second-generation to own and operate her family’s c-store chain in 2004.

“We have all benefitted from Lisa’s drive and vision,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “Square One has been a PFMA member and sponsor for several years, and Lisa is an engaged, dedicated and creative member. Her experience and leadership help to shape the association’s agenda.”

In addition to the award, the two-day conference features educational sessions, networking opportunities and a mini trade show. This year’s sessions focus on the changing world of food assistance programs; transportation and infrastructure updates from PennDOT; how PFMA members are maximizing workforce inclusion; and the challenges, opportunities and strategies surrounding supply chain in 2022.

“The conference provides valuable time for our members in the food and beverage industries to connect and collaborate on the trends and issues facing us today,” Baloga said.

Registration is now open for the Annual Conference, which is scheduled June 14–15, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hotel. The dinner and award presentation will be held at the Gettysburg Museum and Visitor Center. After dinner, conference attendees can enjoy access to the museum’s exhibits, video and cyclorama painting.

For details and to register for the conference, visit the PFMA 2022 Annual Conference events page.

