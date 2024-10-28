Philip Dei Dolori Joins Middleby Senior Leadership

Middleby has announced the addition of industry veteran Philip Dei Dolori to the Middleby senior leadership team. He will join Middleby as interim president of Pitco and oversee the sales and strategy of the Middleby fryer brands Pitco, Anets and Ultrafryer based in Bow, N.H.

“Phil is a highly respected and deeply trusted industry expert with a broad knowledge base, longstanding customer relationships and track record of success. He is an authority on the global foodservice marketplace, and we are very excited he is now part of the team,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “His decades of experience, especially his expertise in international sales and operations, will be a tremendous asset to Middleby. There are many exciting, new innovations at our fryer brands, and under Phil’s leadership we are confident these key products will be successfully launched into the marketplace.”

Prior to rejoining Middleby, Phil led operations in Europe and Asia for Welbilt. He spearheaded the post-acquisition integration for Welbilt into Ali for these regions in 2022. Before the acquisition Phil was responsible for overseeing all manufacturing and distribution activities in Europe and Asia for more than a decade. Prior to joining Welbilt in 2007, Phil spent 19 years with Blodgett/Middleby in various management positions including Middleby Group President where he was responsible for the sales and activities at Blodgett, Pitco, Southbend and Magikitch’n.

“I’m proud to be a part of Middleby and I look forward to working with their world-class team,” said Phil Dei Dolori. “I am confident the advanced, innovative solutions Middleby continues to develop for the foodservice and beverage marketplace will have a significant impact on the future of our industry.”

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Middleby showcases its advanced solutions in the Middleby Innovation Kitchens for commercial foodservice, industrial baking and protein Innovation Centers for food processing solutions and state-of-the-art, award-winning Middleby Residential showrooms. For more information about Middleby, please visit www.middleby.com.